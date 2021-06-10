Super Chix Signs Agreement to Open at Least 25 Stores

Super Chix announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 25 additional restaurants in the State of Michigan and in Toledo, OH and South Bend, IN. “We are excited for the continual growing interest in the Super Chix brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to Super Chix – all strong, seasoned and experienced restaurant groups. The new franchise area, owned and to be operated by Nate Houston, Eric Houston and Easton Perkins and their team, is in addition to their 13-store commitment for Las Vegas, NV and St. George, UT. This is an incredibly solid development group who will bring the first Super Chix restaurants to the Mid-Western US. They already have a signed deal for a 2021 location in Toledo!” says CEO Darryl Neider.

“We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have deep experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who comes to our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with Super Chix. This new mid-western US market, in addition to the new commitments signed in 2020 and early 2021, total more than 135+ future restaurant locations. Additionally, it unquestionably further strengthens the reach and depth of the Super Chix Brand. We have accomplished a lot since the beginning of 2020 and now have commitments for restaurant locations in 18 states across the US. We expect this momentum will lead to additional franchise market deals and solid restaurant opening growth in 2021 and beyond and we are thrilled to bring Super Chix to new guests throughout the country. In 2021 we anticipate 14-20 total new restaurants openings (there have been 4 new restaurants opened thus far in 2021) in all our existing and new market territories, with more than double that number and more in 2022 and beyond. Reno, Nevada is next in a few weeks!” he says

Super Chix is a premium counter-casual, cooked-to-order dining experience bringing together superior and fresh ingredients, first-class preparation methods and recipes in a fun and welcoming dining environment. We are not a fast-food joint: in addition to superior, never-frozen crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, tenders, fresh hand-cut and seasoned fried Idaho spuds, Super Chix also specializes in fresh salads and in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard.