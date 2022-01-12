    Super Chix Signs Agreements to Open Stores in Louisiana

    The brand expects 16-20 openings in 2022.

    SUPER CHIX announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 5 additional restaurants in the Jefferson Parish, Lafayette  Parish and St. Tammany Parish markets in Louisiana. “We are excited for the continual growing interest  in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The new franchise area is owned and will be operated by solid development and operating partners Andrew Mitts and Billy Jacob and their team. This is  an incredibly solid restaurant development group, deeply experienced in business startup, restaurant  operations and development” says CEO Darryl Neider. 

    “We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved  with SUPER CHIX. This new Gulf Coast market, in addition to other new commitments signed in 2021, total more than 180 future SUPER CHIX restaurant locations."

    "Additionally, developing new locations in Louisiana unquestionably further strengthens the reach and depth of the SUPER CHIX Brand. We have accomplished a lot since the beginning of 2020 and now have commitments for restaurant locations in 20 states across the US. We expect this momentum will lead to additional franchise market deals and solid  restaurant opening growth in 2022 and beyond and we are thrilled to bring SUPER CHIX to new guests  throughout the country. In 2022 we anticipate 16-20 total new restaurants openings in all our existing  and new market territories, with double that number and more in 2023 and each year beyond. Riverton,  Utah; Toledo, Ohio; San Jose, California; and Peachtree City, Georgia will be our next openings in February  and March” Neider says. 

    SUPER CHIX is a premium counter-casual, cooked-to-order dining experience bringing together superior  and fresh ingredients, first-class preparation methods and recipes in a fun and welcoming dining  environment. We are not a fast-food joint: in addition to superior, never-frozen crispy and grilled chicken  sandwiches, tenders, fresh hand-cut and seasoned fried Idaho spuds, SUPER CHIX also specializes in fresh  salads and in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard. 

