Super Chix Signs Agreements to Open Stores in Louisiana

SUPER CHIX announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 5 additional restaurants in the Jefferson Parish, Lafayette Parish and St. Tammany Parish markets in Louisiana. “We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The new franchise area is owned and will be operated by solid development and operating partners Andrew Mitts and Billy Jacob and their team. This is an incredibly solid restaurant development group, deeply experienced in business startup, restaurant operations and development” says CEO Darryl Neider.

“We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX. This new Gulf Coast market, in addition to other new commitments signed in 2021, total more than 180 future SUPER CHIX restaurant locations."

"Additionally, developing new locations in Louisiana unquestionably further strengthens the reach and depth of the SUPER CHIX Brand. We have accomplished a lot since the beginning of 2020 and now have commitments for restaurant locations in 20 states across the US. We expect this momentum will lead to additional franchise market deals and solid restaurant opening growth in 2022 and beyond and we are thrilled to bring SUPER CHIX to new guests throughout the country. In 2022 we anticipate 16-20 total new restaurants openings in all our existing and new market territories, with double that number and more in 2023 and each year beyond. Riverton, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; San Jose, California; and Peachtree City, Georgia will be our next openings in February and March” Neider says.

SUPER CHIX is a premium counter-casual, cooked-to-order dining experience bringing together superior and fresh ingredients, first-class preparation methods and recipes in a fun and welcoming dining environment. We are not a fast-food joint: in addition to superior, never-frozen crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, tenders, fresh hand-cut and seasoned fried Idaho spuds, SUPER CHIX also specializes in fresh salads and in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard.