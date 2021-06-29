Super Chix Signs Deal to Open at least 10 Restaurants

SUPER CHIX announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 10 additional restaurants in the Hampton Roads Area of Southern Virginia, from Williamsburg to Virginia Beach. “We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The new franchise area is owned and will be operated by Neel Desai and Bijal Patel and their team. This is an incredibly solid development group, deeply experienced in hospitality and counter-casual dining, who will bring the first SUPER CHIX restaurants to the Mid-Atlantic U.S. Neel and Bijal are looking to open their first SUPER CHIX restaurant in 2021 and have a number of prospective locations they are considering,” says CEO Darryl Neider.

“We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX. This new Mid-Atlantic US market, in addition to the new commitments signed in 2020 and early 2021, total more than 135+ future SUPER CHIX restaurant locations. Additionally, it unquestionably further strengthens the reach and depth of the SUPER CHIX Brand. We have accomplished a lot since the beginning of 2020 and now have commitments for restaurant locations in 18 states across the US.

"We expect this momentum will lead to additional franchise market deals and solid restaurant opening growth in 2021 and beyond and we are thrilled to bring SUPER CHIX to new guests throughout the country. In 2021 we anticipate 14-20 total new restaurants openings (there have been 4 new restaurants opened thus far in 2021) in all our existing and new market territories, with more than double that number and more in 2022 and beyond. Reno, Nevada opens the first week of July!” he said.