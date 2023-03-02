Super Chix Welcomes Back The Korean BBQ

SUPER CHIX welcomes back one of its top selling featured sandwiches, The Korean BBQ.

This sandwich features fusion food with a flare — it comes covered with our smooth Korean BBQ sacue, and this barbeque sauce isn’t your typical sauce. It’s bold and tangy, with a kick of sweet heat perfectly balanced for our fresh never-frozen chicken filets. Fused together with our famous home-made southern-style coleslaw and thick cut pickles. All locations are serving up this sandwich for a limited time.