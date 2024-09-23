Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Gray, Georgia. Join us on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at our new location, 615 Landmark Pointe Blvd. To mark the grand opening, Surcheros will give Free Burritos for a Year to the first 100 customers who make a purchase on opening day.

“We’re excited to keep growing in Georgia with the opening of our new location in Gray, a community we’ve long had our eye on,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “Surcheros is all about bringing great food and warm hospitality to towns that often don’t have something like us. We are a community favorite establishment and can’t wait to welcome the Gray community to enjoy our dining experience.”

The celebration will feature live music, giveaways, and fan-favorite Fresh-Mex dishes, including tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas made with premium meats and vegetables of your choice. The menu also includes over 25 toppings and signature sauces to complement the dishes. Kids can delight in the Lil’ Ones menu designed just for them, and guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.

The Gray Surcheros restaurant is 2,856 sq. ft., offering indoor and outdoor seating, a covered patio, a salsa bar, and ample parking. Guests can choose to dine in, order ahead for pickup, or cater events with our offerings perfect for groups of 10 or more. The restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Take advantage of the free offers during the grand opening by downloading the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.