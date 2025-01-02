Twice the points, twice the perks! This January, Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is kicking off the New Year by giving guests something to celebrate with Double Points Wednesdays. Every Wednesday in January, starting January 1, rewards members will earn double the points with every purchase.

“At Surcheros, our guests are the center of everything we do,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO for Surcheros. “We want to kick off the New Year by showing our appreciation allowing them to earn rewards even faster so they can savor their favorite, made-from-scratch Surcheros meals. From our grilled burritos to bowls and quesadillas, they can come on in and savor our dishes prepared the way they like.”

The limited-time reward offer will be available every Wednesday in January, which includes January 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. This offer is valid at all Surcheros locations.

Want to double up on points? Join the Rewards Program! Download the Surcheros app for free via the App Store or Google Play. Rewards members also receive exclusive offers throughout the year and a special Birthday Reward on their birthdate.