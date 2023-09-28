Surcheros Fresh Mex Builds Leadership Team

Surcheros Fresh Mex is investing in seasoned talent as the premium Fresh Mex brand forges ahead with resilient growth plans. Led by Founder and CEO Luke Christian, Surcheros is poised for aggressive expansion as it develops its franchising program and taps into new markets throughout the Southeast.

"Led by our accomplished executive team, we are amplifying our growth trajectory and solidifying our brand identity," says Luke Christian, Founder & CEO of Surcheros. "With their collective wealth of expertise and commitment to new store openings, I'm looking forward to our rapid expansion and shaping our presence in current and new markets."

The Surcheros leadership team now features the following:

Jake Philpotts: Vice President of Business Development & Franchise Relations

Joining Surcheros in 2019, Philpotts quickly ascended to the role of Vice President of Business Development & Franchise Relations by October 2020, driving new partnerships and market opportunities. Philpotts holds over a decade of experience with brands including Chick-Fil-A and Aldi and works closely with Surcheros franchisees to align with their objectives.

Jami Horowitz: Vice President of Marketing

With over 15 years in restaurants and retail, Horowitz joined Surcheros in April 2023, playing a pivotal role in repositioning the brand. She has worked with proven winners in the food & beverage space such as The Coca-Cola Company, Tropical Smoothie Café, Church's Chicken, and Focus Brands.

Brendan Wiederhold: Vice President of Operations & Construction

With 15 years of experience, Wiederhold drives operational success as Surcheros' Vice President of Operations & Construction since 2021. His leadership optimizes performance, talent, and accountability for success.

Jamie Hurley: Vice President of Finance

As Surcheros' Vice President of Finance, Hurley drives strategic growth and planning. He guides his team in corporate goal-setting, finance, and accounting. With over 25 years industry experience he notably spent 12 years working with Inspire Brands.

Ellen Rockwell: Vice President of People & Development

Rockwell, a standout human resources professional with 20 years in the restaurant industry, leads Surcheros’ holistic talent efforts, including human resources, total rewards, recruiting and training, and people development.

Bryan Williams: Vice President of Shared Services & Technology

Williams, a strategic leader with 30 years of operations and shared services experience, syncs shared services and technology with Surcheros' vision. His mix of leadership, operations, technology skills, and strategy fortifies the brand in a growing market.

In 2017, Surcheros inaugurated its franchising program, propelling expansion across Georgia and Florida. In April 2023, the company celebrated two of its largest multi-unit agreements in history. The company is now exploring more additional markets throughout the Southeast as guests seek to bring Surcheros to their local communities.