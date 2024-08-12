Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, announced its expansion into South Carolina. The fast-casual favorite plans to open four new locations in the Columbia area over the next four years, with the first restaurant in Forest Acres set to open in November 2024. This news follows Surcheros’ recent announcement to enter Tennessee, marking the brand’s expansion into two new states. With these steady developments, Surcheros aims to broaden its footprint and strengthen its presence across the Southeast by capitalizing on key markets.

“This is a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand across the Southeast and strengthen our franchise network with partners who share our vision,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO for Surcheros. “Andrew Powell is a strong example of the type of franchise partners that we seek to help drive our growth and shared success. We look forward to working with him and his family and bringing our Southern Hospitality to South Carolina.”

Bringing over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, the units will be managed by new franchisee, Andrew Powell. A native of Macon, Georgia, Powell’s impressive resume includes working at the five-star Palmer’s Village Cafe in St. Simon’s Island and managing large-scale catering events with Dining Innovations in Asheville, NC.

“We chose to partner with Surcheros because of several reasons, including their commitment to using the freshest ingredients and their strong focus on community involvement,” said Powell. “What really stood out to us was how they engage with the communities they serve. We’re eager to bring that same dedication to Columbia and become an active, supportive part of the community.”

Surcheros currently operates 30 restaurants across Georgia and Florida. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to open 100 restaurants within the next five years, with 15 to 20 locations expected to open in the next 10 to 18 months.

“Columbia has always been a target market for us, with its strong business community, family presence, and vibrant student population,” said Jake Philpotts, Vice President of Business Development and Franchise Relations for Surcheros. “The streamlined growth from these multi-unit deals demonstrates our profitability as we plan to triple in size by 2026 in both in our home state of Georgia and across the Southeast.”

Surcheros’ growth is supported by several multi-unit deals, with a continued focus on suburban areas and communities with a college or university presence.

“Not only do we feel grateful to have the opportunity to serve Columbia, my expecting wife and I have recently decided that we want to call Columbia home. We have been welcomed with warmth and hospitality that we intend to reciprocate to these communities,” added Powell.