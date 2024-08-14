Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is continuing to bring its Tex-Mex flavors across Georgia. The fast-casual brand is celebrating its newest location in Warner Robins with a grand opening on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The new Surcheros, located at 1277 S. Houston Lake Rd, is the 28th Surcheros restaurant in Georgia and the 31st on the country. Guests are welcome to join the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Robins Regional Chamber at 10:15 a.m.

Kyle and Debbie Cullars will lead the new location, which will be the second Surcheros under their belt. The couple also operates the Milledgeville location, which was recently named Small Business of the Year by the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce. Kyle is also a realtor with Southern Classic Realtors, and Debbie is a Registered Nurse at Atrium Navient Health in Macon.

“Debbie and I love the fresh, delicious Tex-Mex food and the friendly Southern hospitality that Surcheros offers to all their guests,” said Kyle Cullars, Co-Owner of the Warner Robins Surcheros. “After serving the Milledgeville community for several years, we decided to bring the restaurant to Warner Robins, an exciting, thriving, fast-growing community who we also look forward to serving.”

To celebrate, the first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive Free Burritos for a Year*. The Warner Robins grand opening will also feature music, giveaways, and more!

“We are thrilled to open our second Surcheros location as franchisees of the brand,” said Debbie Cullars, Co-Owner of the Warner Robins Surcheros. “We’ve been received so warmly on our first location and are excited to bring Fresh-Mex and Southern hospitality to the Warner Robins community.”

The new Surcheros features all the Fresh-Mex favorites, including freshly made tacos, grilled burritos, bowls and quesadillas with premium meat or vegetable choices. The menu also includes over 25 toppings and signature sauces to complement the dishes. Kids can delight in the Lil’ Ones menu designed just for them, and guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.

The Warner Robins restaurant is 3,400 sq. ft. and includes an indoor dining room and a spacious covered outdoor patio with plenty of parking, a salsa bar, and a self-service line where guests can walk through to customize their meals. Guests may dine in or place mobile orders for pickup or delivery. The location also offers catering for parties of 10 or more.

The Warner Robins Surcheros will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To take advantage of the offers during the Warner Robins grand opening, download the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.