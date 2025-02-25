Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Taylors, South Carolina. The celebration kicks off on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 2801 Wade Hampton Blvd, STE 402, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Plus, the first 50 guests who make a purchase and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app will receive Free Burritos for a Year!

The Taylors restaurant marks the 11th Surcheros location for long-time franchisees Brian Smith and Doug Puryear, who continue their expansion across the Southeast. In this venture, they’re partnering with franchisee Madison Tuten, making it their second collaboration and the first Surcheros in the Greenville area.

“Greenville’s rapid growth and the vibrant community in our shopping center made Taylors the perfect location for our newest Surcheros,” said Madison Tuten, Co-Owner of Surcheros Taylors. “We’re excited to share our commitment to fresh, healthy food and exceptional guest service with the Taylors-Greenville community.”

Guests attending the grand opening can look forward to exciting giveaways and exclusive promotions while enjoying Surcheros’ signature Fresh-Mex menu, including customizable tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas with over 25 toppings and signature sauces. A Lil’ Ones menu caters to younger diners, while adults can also enjoy refreshing salads and burrito bowls.

The 2,750+ sq. ft. Taylors restaurant features an indoor dining room, ample parking, a salsa bar, and a convenient self-service line. Dine-in, mobile ordering for pickup, and third-party delivery are available, along with catering services for groups of 10 or more.

Surcheros Taylors will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To take advantage of the offers during Taylors’ grand opening, download the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, and they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.