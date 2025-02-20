Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is poised for a record-breaking year. Most recently, the emerging fast-casual brand experienced significant growth in 2024, opening nine new locations and debuting in South Carolina and Tennessee for the first time. With a healthy pipeline in place, Surcheros plans to open at least 10 new units by the end of 2025, further solidifying its growing presence across Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

The brand saw a remarkable 29% revenue increase year-over-year. Nearly doubling its franchise leads within the past year and attracting heightened interest from experienced multi-unit franchisees, the brand has positioned itself as one of the Southeast’s most compelling franchise opportunities.

“Over the past year, we’ve expanded into South Carolina and Tennessee, strengthened our operations team, and improved our build-out process to be faster and more efficient,” Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “These efforts have made us more appealing to new franchise partners while reinforcing trust among our current franchisees.”

Surcheros’ ability to attract experienced multi-unit franchisees is a key driver of its success, with the brand’s scalable model and flexible real estate options drawing significant attention.

“Our growth has sparked significant interest from potential business partners with restaurant experience, and we don’t plan to slow down,” Jake Philpotts, Vice President of Business Development & Franchise Relations for Surcheros. “Our proven model, efficient build-out, and strong support offer a compelling investment opportunity for operators looking to join a successful venture.”

“Momentum is on our side,” added Christian. “With a strong foundation, clear growth strategies, and a team of franchisees who share our mission, we’re primed to make 2025 a breakthrough year for Surcheros.”