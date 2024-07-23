Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is set to mark its official debut in Tennessee. The Fresh Mex brand has announced a significant franchise agreement with WilCo Fresh Mex, LLC, marking the brand’s largest development deal to date. This expansion will introduce Surcheros to the Nashville market with plans for seven new units.

WilCo is slated to open the first location in October 2024 with the others to follow in the next five years. The new franchise partners, based in Tennessee, are eager to introduce the beloved brand to the thriving community.

“We have always had ambitious plans to expand in Tennessee, and securing this as our largest agreement demonstrates the remarkable growth of our franchise system and the exceptional hospitality we provide in local communities,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO for Surcheros. “We continually seek passionate partners to bring our beloved brand to more communities and the team at WilCo fits the bill along with their extensive experience in the restaurant space and presence in Tennessee.”

Surcheros currently operates 30 restaurants, primarily in Georgia and Florida, and has sights on new markets across the Southeast, including South Carolina. The company plans to have 100 restaurants open within the next five years.

“Development has been very exciting for Surcheros, and this is only the beginning,” said Jake Philpotts, Vice President of Business Development and Franchise Relations for Surcheros. “Our first Tennessee restaurant will be in Tanger Outlets, providing excellent exposure to a diverse range of new customers. This deal signals the strength of our brand in a new state and ensures a promising and long-lasting relationship with our new partners.”