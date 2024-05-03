Surcheros closes out the first quarter of 2024 on a high note, as the company opened three new restaurants, signed new multi-unit deals and is poised to continue its rapid growth plans into the coming years. In Q1, the company continued expansion in existing markets and welcomed three new locations: two corporate owned and one franchise owned. The company also continued to expand its franchising program by signing a multi-unit deal that will bring seven restaurants into Tennessee.

“In the first quarter of 2024, Surcheros has seen significant movement in restaurant openings and we have added several restaurants to our growth pipeline,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO for Surcheros. “This growth is supported by several multi-unit deals that will bring our brand into new markets, with a continued underscored focus on suburban areas and communities with a college or university presence. Our franchise partners are key in our brand expansion, and we are working closely with them to ensure our shared successes. In addition to our partners, our stellar executive team offers the vital support needed for our expansion initiatives during this heavy growth season.”

The Surcheros growth in Q1 was spotlighted with new restaurant openings in their home state of Georgia including St. Simon’s Island and a second location in Athens, GA. Florida is another key market for the brand, and they opened a second franchise location in Tallahassee. Starting Q2 strong, the brand broke ground on their newest location in Gray, GA in April, with a new store opening planned for Cartersville, Georgia in May 2024.

The second half of 2024 will bring additional restaurants in Georgia, as well as South Carolina. Recently signed multi-unit deals will expand Surcheros into the new market of Tennessee and extend their reach through Georgia and South Carolina. In the next five years, the company is expected to have 100 restaurants open.

“We are excited for this rapid expansion that features growth inside our home state and across the Southeast,” said Jake Philpotts, Vice President of Business Development and Franchise Relations for Surcheros. “Our corporate-owned locations are pacing alongside our franchise locations, which highlights our organization’s faith in the longevity and prowess of the brand. By 2026, our brand will triple in size.”