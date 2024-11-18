Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is on a steady growth path as it builds on a successful 2024 with ambitious plans for the upcoming year. With a 29% revenue increase from 2023 to 2024, Surcheros is gaining momentum and attracting franchise interest due to its strong AUVs, cost-effective buildout models, and flexible real estate options.

In 2024, the brand opened nearly 10 new stores and entered new markets in Tennessee and is set to enter South Carolina, while also strengthening its presence in core regions like Georgia and Florida. In October, Surcheros opened its first location in Tennessee, showcasing impressive sales and operational performance. In December, the company will open its first South Carolina location in Columbia, attracting the thriving college community and surrounding city.

“This year has been a remarkable jump for Surcheros, sparked by steady expansion, increased sales, and an ever-growing family of franchise partners,” said Luke Christian, Founder & CEO of Surcheros . “Our partners, particularly our multi-unit owners, are a testament to our brand’s strengths and help us shine as a franchise of choice. They have been integral in our growth in 2024 and will continue to be key players into next year and beyond.”

Surcheros has welcomed several new franchise groups this year, including experienced multi-unit owners contributing to the brand’s momentum. With these new partnerships, the company has strengthened its Southeast presence and is on track to open 100 additional units over the next five years, with corporate-owned and franchise locations.

Looking ahead for 2025, Surcheros aims to open at least a dozen new stores with targeted growth in key markets such as Jacksonville, Birmingham, and Charlotte. The company’s performance this year has spurred increasing interest from potential franchisees seeking a compelling investment with scalable returns. The brand currently operates 34 locations across Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee.

“In addition to opening new locations, we’ve achieved substantial sales growth this year, which continues to attract new and current franchise partners,” said Christian. “We’re excited to carry forward this momentum into next year, sharing our successes with our franchise partners and teams throughout the system as we expand further.”