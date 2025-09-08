Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors and Southern hospitality, invites guests to celebrate National Queso Day on September 20. To mark the occasion, Rewards Members receive a FREE Regular Queso with the purchase of a Full-Size Entrée at participating locations.

“Queso is a defining part of the Surcheros experience, and our guests return back time and time again for this fan favorite,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “National Queso Day offers an opportunity to celebrate one of our most popular items while also welcoming new guests to experience what makes Surcheros unique.”

Rewards members can enjoy Free Queso alongside freshly prepared grilled burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos or salads. Entrées are made to order and customized with premium meats, including grilled chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or steak (for an extra charge), plus an assortment of fresh toppings and sauces.

Guests can join the rewards program at no cost through the Surcheros app, available on the App Store or Google Play, and earn points with every order to redeem on future visits.