Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is getting cheesy in the most delicious way for National Taco Day. On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Surcheros is treating all loyalty members to a Free Small Queso, making it the perfect complement to your favorite fresh and crave-able tacos.

“National Taco Day is on a Tuesday this year, which makes it the perfect reason to get together with friends and family to enjoy some great tacos for Taco Tuesday. Our Fresh-Mex tacos come with premium meats and all the customizable toppings you could want to satisfy any taste,” Luke Christian, Founder & CEO of Surcheros. “We take pride in serving guests with our exceptional hospitality with staff who welcome you just like family and value our guests with their preferences, especially during one of our favorite food holidays.”

Not a loyalty member yet? Sign up for free to enjoy this special offer, along with a host of benefits throughout the year! Download the Surcheros app from Google Play or the App Store to participate. The National Taco Day offer is valid for online or in-app orders, while supplies last.

Surcheros’ signature Queso is ,ade with velvety white cheese and pairs with its diverse menu, featuring tacos, burritos, salads, and more. Choose from a selection of premium meats, including grilled chicken breast, ground beef, carnitas, and grilled sirloin steak (for an additional charge). Customize your meal with a variety of fresh toppings and flavorful sauces to create your perfect dish.

In the U.S., National Taco Day has traditionally been observed on October 4, but it has recently shifted to the first Tuesday of October—conveniently coinciding with ‘Taco Tuesday.’ This holiday is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy all your favorite tacos!