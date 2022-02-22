Surging Clean Juice Served 3.3 Million Guests in 2021

Clean Juice released its complete 2021 financial report showcasing continued growth and exceeding expectations across the franchise's key performance indicators including same-store sales (SSS) and guest count (SSGC). Despite the ongoing global pandemic and seasonality impact, the company reported its best fourth quarter ever including a cumulative SSS growth of over 20% and SSGC growth of 23%. For the full year of 2021, Clean Juice had a total SSS growth of over 16% growth and served more than 3.3 million total guests in 2021, up 41% from the previous year.

Clean Juice credits its continued success on its marketplace differentiation as the first and only 100% USDA-certified organic juice bar, trailblazing a new path in this niche market segment that other concepts have failed to emulate successfully. The company also continues to invest in a series of new menu innovations and center-of-plate menu additions that have proven delightful to both current and new guests looking for organic, nutritional and healthy fast-casual meals while on the go. The company also recognized the growing demand for organic products and the number of prospects taking part in the “Great Resignation,” by following their passion and entrepreneurial spirit in joining the franchise as a partner in lieu of corporate jobs.

"We are thankful for the continued blessings of serving our guests and our Franchise Partners. We are quite proud of our growth trajectory, especially when compared to similar quick service juice bars or ‘healthy’ restaurants that have been in operation for 25 years or more," says Landon Eckles, founder, and CEO of Clean Juice. "Going into the year, and in particular Q4, we launched several company-wide initiatives under the “Year of the Guest” theme to mitigate pandemic-related guest concerns and the normal seasonality trends we’ve seen in the past. It’s pretty clear that our team’s ability to read the market, understand guest buying patterns, and our grinding Franchise Partners’ ability to quickly pivot and lead with a servant's heart helped us surge in 2021 for all four quarters.”

Clean Juice continued to intrigue and delight its guests with unique and creative permanent and seasonal menu innovations, including new organic toasted sandwiches, seasonal soups, limited-time offerings like The Apple Crisp Bowl and new organic cleanses including The Super Greens Cleanse. These innovations, coupled with channel proliferation to reach guests more conveniently including through their first-party app, improved the brand's SSGC by 18% in December alone and 41% year over year.

"By staying true to our mission of providing the best quality, fully organic food and beverages in the industry, and continually expanding our menu offerings with exciting, all-natural organic ingredients and center-of-plate items, we've continued to grow and strengthen our brand in joyfully serving more than 3.3 million guests,” says Eckles. "And guess what, we’re not stopping here. We’re just getting started,” he said, referring to one of the company’s ten core values.

Other Notable Highlights from Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2021 include: