Surging Duck Donuts Signs 13 Franchise Deals in Second Quarter

Duck Donuts keeps its 2022 growth momentum strong with the signing of 13 franchise agreements for 19 shops during the second quarter.

The newest Duck Donuts Franchise Partners have signed on in Whippany, New Jersey; North Tampa, Florida; Lynn, Massachusetts; Knightdale, North Carolina; Geneva, Illinois; Newtown, Pennsylvania; Wyomissing, Pennsylvania; Mission, Texas; and multi-unit agreements in Raleigh, North Carolina (two); Johnson City and Bristol, Tennessee (two); Scottsdale and Tempe, Arizona (three); Wellington and North Palm Beach, Florida (two); Jacksonville, Florida (two).

“We’re very excited to welcome our newest franchise partners to the Duck Donuts family and look forward to strengthening our footprint across the United States,” said Eric Lavinder, Duck Donuts chief development officer. “We are confident that through their enthusiasm, passion for the brand and experience, this group of franchise partners has the ability to launch and manage a very successful business, as they work to introduce the warm, delicious and made-to-order Duck Donuts experience in their markets.”

Building on the momentum of the new franchise agreements signed this past quarter, Duck Donuts also opened four shops and eight are slated to open through September. Since April, Duck Donuts opened in Libertyville, its first Illinois location; Twin Falls, Idaho; Carolina, Puerto Rico; and Burlington, Ontario.