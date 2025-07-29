Surplus, the US based pioneer of AI-driven residential retail infrastructure, and RRS, a European deep-tech leader in autonomous checkout technology, announced a strategic partnership to deploy across residential buildings throughout the United States.

The partnership will kick off on the West Coast by the end of summer, with the first Surplus pod scheduled to launch in September 2025. This will mark the initial phase of Surplus’s national strategy to embed Core, its operating system for residential commerce, across urban and institutional sites. A rollout to 20 locations is expected by the end of 2025, with a national scale-up to 1,000 sites by the end of 2027.

Already operational with major national players in Europe, RRS’s self-checkout terminals leverage cutting-edge AI to automatically recognize various products with exceptional accuracy. The latest version of the system can add new items to the recognition model from a single photo, dramatically reducing onboarding time for new products—a key advantage in fast-moving self-service environments.

This collaboration comes as Surplus prepares for its official launch, with confirmed deployments and growing investor interest ahead of its national expansion.

“We’re embedding intelligent self-checkout infrastructure directly into the fabric of American neighborhoods. Partnering with RRS brings us years ahead overnight,” said Michael Akindele, CEO of Surplus.

“The U.S. market demands both scale and precision. With Surplus, we found a partner that shares our vision of AI not just as technology, but as a daily utility,” said Dimitri Rodin, CEO of RRS. “Together, we’re bringing the future of self-checkout and ultimate convenience into everyday life.”

The partnership represents the first application of RRS technology in the U.S. market and reinforces both companies’ commitments to reshaping the future of dining through intelligent automation, localized access, and practical AI.

With its first launches imminent, Surplus is not just deploying technology—it’s creating the foundation for how neighborhoods will access everyday retail in the future.