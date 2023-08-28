SusieCakes Launches Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcakes

SusieCakes is jumping into the fall (A.K.A pumpkin spice latte) season with their brand new, limited-time Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcake available September 5 through October 1 at all locations.

Each bite tastes like autumn with the pumpkin flavor cupcake along with rich, pure coffee buttercream, and topped in a cinnamon sugar blend. The cupcakes are available in boxes of 4, 8 or 12. $4.75 each.

SusieCakes will launch additional pumpkin treats for fall in October and November.