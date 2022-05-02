SusieCakes Now Ships Nationwide

SusieCakes, is now reaching fans nationwide with new national shipping of their two best selling cakes – the Celebration Cake and the Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake.

Inspired by the recipes passed down to founder Susan Sarich by her grandmothers Mildred and Madeline, SusieCakes’ treats are made with simple ingredients that you’d find in your grandma’s pantry back in the 50’s.

Cake lovers can choose between SusieCakes’ fan-favorite Celebration Cake, a 6-layer vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled and frosted with the signature retro-blue buttercream frosting, and the classic Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake, a moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.

The cakes are made to order and shipped overnight via UPS, and satisfaction is guaranteed. The cake is packaged in a special, fully recyclable box and wrapped in twine accompanied by a handwritten card. To order, visit the SusieCakes' website.

To celebrate the exciting announcement, SusieCakes is paying to the foundation and inspiration of it all – Susan’s Grandmothers. Starting today, fans can call the SusieCakes Grandma Hotline at 877-GRMA-911 to hear from grandmas around the country on various topics including inspiration quotes, grandma jokes, best advice, and their hot take on pop culture.