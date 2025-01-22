Eggs Inc. (Eggs Included), an innovative Swedish restaurant, announces its first U.S. location at 1750 Wewatta St., Denver, CO, is now open! Founded by Swedish entrepreneurs Elisabet and Glenn Eriksson, the concept redefines quick and healthy dining by harnessing the power of eggs and fresh local produce to energize everyday life.

Joining the Erikssons as investors to bring Eggs Inc. to the United States are renowned chef and restaurateur Chef Troy Guard from TAG Restaurant Group, and NHL Hall of Famer and former Colorado Avalanche player, Peter Forsberg. The restaurant’s arrival marks a significant milestone in Denver’s vibrant culinary scene, offering dishes rooted in health, innovation and creativity.

Situated across from Denver’s iconic Union Station, within the Coloradan development, Eggs Inc. is ready to make its mark on Denver’s vibrant dining scene. Aligning with the health-focused values of Denver residents, the restaurant features dishes crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including pasture-raised eggs from Vital Farms. Their innovative, energy-efficient kitchen creates a menu that’s as nutritious and sustainable as it is delicious.

“It’s a dream come true to see Eggs Inc. make its U.S. debut here in Denver,” said Elisabet Erikkson, founder of Eggs Inc. “This city values healthy, delicious, and quick dining options, making it the perfect fit for our concept. We’re thrilled to share our unique menu with the community.”

Chef Troy Guard added, “Collaborating with Glenn, Elisabet, and Peter to bring Eggs Inc. to life has been an incredible journey. This concept is truly unique in the U.S., and I’m proud to see it launch in Denver, a city that embraces innovation and quality in dining.”

Eggs Inc. offers a diverse menu designed to be enjoyed by everyone, any time of day. From comforting classics to creative twists, there’s something for every craving. Guests can indulge in Avocado and Mushroom Omelets or protein-packed Chicken and Bacon Scrambled Eggs. For a refined touch, there’s the Salmon Eggs Benedict with smoked salmon, poached eggs, and rich hollandaise on soft potato bun. For something bold and creative, The Pepperoni Egg Pizza reimagines the crust with an egg crust, topped with tomato and chili sauces, pepperoni, arugula, red onion, sour cream, and a drizzle of sriracha. An early favorite is the Spicy Egg Bun, a sandwich with eggs, crisp romaine, sharp cheddar, smoky bacon, Sriracha mayo, and both crispy onions and roasted red onion nestled on a soft potato bun. Snackers will love the bite-sized delights like Egg Bites, available with either spicy, BBQ, or truffle dipping sauces, and Pancake Bites, fluffy, 100% gluten-free banana pancakes served with dipping sauces like maple syrup, Nutella, or blueberry compote.

Whether it’s a quick snack, a grab-and-go option, or a sit-down meal, Eggs Inc. brings fresh, nutritious, and flavorful options to Denver for breakfast, lunch and dinner.