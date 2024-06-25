Eggs Included (Eggs Inc.), an innovative Swedish restaurant, announces its first lease signing in the United States in Denver at 1750 Wewatta St., Denver, CO. The concept, created by Swedish entrepreneurs Glenn and Elisabet Eriksson, and brought to the States by renowned Chef Troy Guard, TAG Restaurant Group, and NHL Hall of Famer Peter Forsberg, brings a fresh and unique addition to the U.S. and Denver’s quick-service restaurant food scene.

Eggs Inc., founded in Stockholm in 2019, has made a name for itself with its innovative approach to quick, flavorful, and protein-packed meals centered around eggs. Their diverse menu includes egg-based pizza, egg bites, sandwiches, benedicts, and more.

“We are thrilled to announce our opening, coming soon to the downtown Denver area,” says Eggs Inc. Founder, Elisabet Eriksson. “Our concept is focused on fast yet healthy options prepared with locally sourced eggs that deliver an incredible taste. We believe our food will bring Denver a new and exciting way of enjoying eggs.”

The restaurant will be located at 1750 Wewatta Street, across from Denver’s iconic Union Station, within the mixed-use project known as The Coloradan. This project will include retail, office, and residential spaces. Eggs Inc. aims to delight both locals and visitors with its unique egg-based cuisine, which cannot be found elsewhere.

The restaurant’s health-conscious values align perfectly with the preferences of Denver residents. The restaurant uses locally sourced eggs and other ingredients, and proprietary equipment that uses less energy than most quick service concepts while using lower greenhouse gas emissions when compared to beef. Each dish promises to be nutritious, sustainable, and overall, good for the planet.

Says Chef Troy Guard, “Partnering with the Erikssons and Peter Forsberg has been incredible, and we’re really confident in its new home in Denver. I couldn’t think of a better location, and I can’t wait to become a regular myself!”