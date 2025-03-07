Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner and specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, continues to expand throughout the state of Texas, bringing a new storefront to Snider Plaza in Dallas. The new restaurant is slated to open in Q3 of 2025, and will be located at 6632 Snider Plaza, University Park.

Texas residents for 27 years, Edward and Cynthia Hymes, along with their son Edward, bring a wealth of experience in restaurant ownership, business leadership, and project management. After years of success, the family sought to build a lasting legacy in the food and beverage industry. Longtime admirers of Sweet Paris, they found the brand to be the ideal platform to merge their expertise and passions. Following the successful launch of their first location in Southlake, the family is eager to welcome a new community to their portfolio in the prime location of Snider Plaza. The three additional units in their agreement remain in various stages of development.

Located in the heart of University Park in Dallas, Snider Plaza is a charming, walkable shopping and dining destination known for its blend of boutiques, restaurants, and specialty shops. Just minutes from Southern Methodist University, the plaza offers a unique mix of cozy neighborhood charm and the elevated energy of Dallas, making it a prime location for the newest Sweet Paris location. With its inviting atmosphere and vibrant community, Snider Plaza provides the perfect backdrop for the Hymes family’s new location, bringing Sweet Paris’ signature crepes and café experience to one of Dallas’ most beloved retail and dining hubs.

“Bringing Sweet Paris to Snider Plaza is an exciting next step in our entrepreneurial journey,” said Edward Hymes. “After seeing the success of our Southlake location, we have confirmed that the brand is the perfect fit for our family and for the Dallas community. Snider Plaza’s charm and energy align perfectly with the inviting ambiance of Sweet Paris, and we look forward to sharing our passion for authentic crepes and café culture with even more guests.”

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café continues to expand nationwide, now boasting 19 stores in operation in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Arizona and Mexico.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding Sweet Paris in our home state of Texas with the Hymes family leading the way,” said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. “Their dedication to the brand and their commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience make them the ideal partners for this next phase of growth. Snider Plaza is a fantastic location, and we can’t wait to introduce our unique take on Parisian-inspired dining to this vibrant community.”

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez with a mission to revive the art of eating crepes. The brand continues to embark towards national expansion, and is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.