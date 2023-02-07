Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Finds New Location in Minnesota

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, has secured its first location in Minnesota at 265 Radio Dr. in Woodbury, a premium site within CityPlace near the intersection of Interstate 94 and Radio Dr. In August 2022, Sweet Paris announced a multi-unit deal that would mark the brand’s entry into the state. With the first location site selected, three additional units are being planned.

Bringing Sweet Paris to Minnesota is a group of partners with more than 55 years of restaurant experience combined: Dan and Brenda Vansteenburg, Pete Thelen and Dustin Wetzel. The franchise group is currently finalizing plans and permits, and anticipates starting construction by the end of Q1, 2023. The expected opening date is slated for summer 2023.

This first store in the Twin Cities area will join the 12 additional Sweet Paris locations currently open and operating. The additional three units within this franchise agreement in Minnesota are part of the 14 units Sweet Paris currently has in various stages of development, which will bring Sweet Paris’ total store count to 26 in the near future.

“Sweet Paris is a unique concept that embodies the culture and feel of Paris, and our team is excited to share this experience with our future guests from Woodbury and the Twin Cities,” says Dan Vansteenburg. “The leadership team has played an important role throughout the site selection process – we feel set up for success as we begin construction and look toward executing our opening plans.”

Entrance into Minnesota also marks an equally important milestone, Sweet Paris’ expansion into the Midwest. The brand views this region as a prime market for growth which will play a crucial role in the overall franchise development strategy.

Sweet Paris has extensive brand presence throughout Texas with locations in Austin, College Station, Houston, and San Antonio. Additional locations include Doral, Florida, and Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

“Our wonderful partners in Minnesota are proven local business owners who believe in our mission and want to grow with us,” says Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. “As we set our sights on nationwide expansion and bringing on new franchise partners in 2023, the new Woodbury location will put us on the right track.”

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.