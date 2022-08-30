Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Inks Multi-Unit Deal to Grow in Minnesota

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café announced a multi-unit deal that will bring four stores to Minnesota, specifically the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas. With this entrance into a new state, these units will increase Sweet Paris’ total store count to 25 locations in the near future, with 15 in various stages of development.

Behind this momentous deal is a group of partners with more than 55 years of restaurant franchise experience combined: Dan and Brenda Vansteenburg, Dustin Wetzel and Pete Thelen. Dan and Brenda Vansteenburg, a dynamic husband and wife duo, started their restaurant career with Jimmy John’s in 2001. They currently own and operate 35 stores in the Twin Cities market. The Vansteenburgs found a sweet spot in franchising but weren’t always involved in the industry. Dan began his professional career as a special education teacher and then worked for an information technology firm. Throughout his various roles, a passion for people has always remained centric and played a crucial role in building a franchise empire.

“After our first visit with the Sweet Paris leadership team in Houston, we knew this was a concept we wanted to pursue and bring to the Twin Cities,” says Dan Vansteenburg. “Everything about the brand, from the authentic menu to the charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris, brings a unique experience that the people of Minnesota will be excited about.”

With this robust growth, Sweet Paris is now present in eight metropolitan areas across the nation: Houston TX, Austin, TX, San Antonio TX, Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Miami, FL, Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, Oklahoma City, OK and Tulsa, OK. Additionally, the brand is present in College Station, TX and Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

“We are thrilled to take Sweet Paris to the wonderful people of Minnesota,” says Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. “We believe the state is a prime market to grow the brand and we are honored to be working with local business leaders such as Dan, Dustin and Pete to propel the Sweet Paris brand further north, contributing to our goal of nationwide expansion.”