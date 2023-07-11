Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Signs Deal to Open in McAllen, Texas

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, announced a new signed agreement that will mark the first location to open in McAllen, TX. The new store will be located in the La Plaza Mall and is slated to open its doors in early 2024. This unit, along with others in the pipeline, will bring Sweet Paris’ total store count to 32 locations in the near future. Six of these new locations are in various stages of development across Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metro areas.

Behind the new agreement is Enrique and Feve Zaragoza. Both originally from Mexico, the husband-and-wife duo have backgrounds in finance with over 20 years of experience combined, most recently working in the Accounting Department at Sweet Paris. This will be their first franchise location and the pair hope to open two more stores in the future.

“Having learned the ins and outs of the Sweet Paris brand and with our backgrounds in finance, opening a franchise location was a no-brainer,” says Feve. “We love everything about the brand, from the authentic menu to the charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris. We can’t wait to bring a unique dining experience that the people of McAllen will be excited about.”

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café currently has 13 stores in operation located in Austin, College Station, Houston, and San Antonio,Texas, Doral, Florida and in Mexico. The group is days away from opening its 14th store in Coral Gables, Florida, and will open its 15th location in Woodbury, MN in September. In addition to the McAllen location, the group plans to open three stores in 2024 with locations in Texas, Minnesota, and Florida.

“La Plaza Mall is one of the best performing malls in the country with high foot traffic from both residents and tourists,” says Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. “The McAllen area sees an influx in tourism from the neighboring northern Mexican cities and we are sure Sweet Paris will quickly become a local favorite and be an ideal complement to the center’s premier dining and shopping venues. We can’t think of a better pair to lead the charge in south Texas than the Zaragozas.”