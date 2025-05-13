Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner and specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, expands its national presence entering two new states: Arkansas and Missouri. In a four-unit signed agreement, two restaurants will be opening in Arkansas metropolitan cities, and two restaurants will be opening in Kansas City, Missouri. The first restaurant is slated to open in the fall of 2025, at Pinnacle Hills Promenade located at 2203 Promenade Blvd, Space 8105, Rogers, Arkansas.

Behind the deal is Texas native husband-wife duo Michael and Melissa Aaron. As multi-unit and multi-brand franchise owners, the Aarons were introduced to franchising at an early age. Michael began his career as an assistant manager at Sonic Drive-In, when he was presented with the opportunity to open a new store as a manager. Meeting Melissa at work, the two climbed the ladder to open and operate numerous Sonic Drive-In locations for over 30 years, and recently a Nothing Bundt Cakes location. It wasn’t until the couple walked into a Sweet Paris that they immediately knew they wanted to form a partnership with the brand.

“When we were looking to expand our portfolio, we knew we wanted a brand that we were passionate about,” said Michael Aaron. “We heard about Sweet Paris and upon visiting immediately took notice of the ambiance. Once we tasted the food, we knew this was a business we wanted to be part of. Seeing how involved Ivan and Allison are, we are confident in our partnership with this brand. We are excited to lead the brand’s expansion into two new states and introduce a taste of Paris to new communities.”

Pinnacle Hills Promenade is a luxury retail lifestyle center known as a destination shopping and dining experience in Rogers. One of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, Rogers is a musical hub, home to Walmart’s home office and 30 minutes from the University of Arkansas. The vibrant atmosphere of Pinnacle Hills Promenade combined with the growing bustle of the city of Rogers makes the perfect location for Sweet Paris’ debut in the state.

As the Aarons continue development in their multi-unit signed agreement, they are looking to expand into Little Rock, Arkansas and Kansas City, Missouri.

“Breaking into Arkansas and Missouri is a key move in our strategic national expansion, and we are thrilled to have the Aarons leading the way,” said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. “As seasoned restaurant franchise owners, we are confident in our partnership with them and their ability to bring communities together through high-quality food. We are eager to continue to grow and strengthen our national presence, introducing more communities to our Parisian-inspired cuisine.”

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café continues to expand nationwide, now boasting 20 stores in operation in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Mexico. Founded in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris is on a mission to revive the art of eating crepes. The brand continues to embark towards national expansion, and is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.