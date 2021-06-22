Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill and Eatery to Reopen inside N.C. Museum of History

After more than a year away due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill and Eatery, located inside the North Carolina Museum of History, welcomes guests back on Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To celebrate, visitors to the café on Saturday can enter for a chance to win a Brunch Box for Two, which includes: chicken cutlets, spinach and cheese mini quiches, buttermilk biscuits, homemade preserves, sausage patties and candied bacon. (For pick up only).

Tonya Council, granddaughter of Mildred Council, or “Mama Dip,” is the owner of the restaurant, which offers classic southern staples with daily specials. A baker, chef and entrepreneur, she also is the founder of Tonya’s Cookies, Sweet Tea & Cornbread, a retail shop in the Crabtree Valley Mall, and NC Made, an online destination for artisanal gourmet food and gifts. Tonya has been featured in Southern Living, The Washington Post, News & Observer, Thrillist and more.