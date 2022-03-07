Sweetfin Adds Five New Sides to Menu

Sweetfin is building upon its fresh, delicious vegan and vegetarian lineup with the addition of five nutritious new sides that are sure to keep guests energized and satiated throughout the day.

Beginning March 8, when fans of the chef-driven, California-inspired poke concept order their favorite scratch-made poke and plant-based bowls, they’ll be able to add on these nutrient-rich, vegan and vegetarian sides that feature powerhouse ingredients:

Spicy Cucumber Salad (Vegan) – Ponzu lime dressing, chili flakes and crispy garlic.

Citrus Kale Crunch Salad (Vegan) – Orange vinaigrette, avocado, carrots, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds.

Chile Ginger Forbidden Rice Noodles (Vegan) – Miso sesame sauce, pickled fresno chilis, pickled shiitake mushroom, mango, cilantro, carrots, napa cabbage and crispy garlic.

Kelp Noodle Slaw (Vegetarian) – Sesame mayo dressing, carrots, cucumbers and napa cabbage.

Seaweed Salad (Vegan) – Wakame seaweed and sesame seeds.

“At Sweetfin, we aim to provide a culinary experience that is fresh, accessible and naturally craveable every time someone walks through our doors,” says Sweetfin President and Co-Founder Seth Cohen. “Our lineup of nutrient-packed vegan and vegetarian sides falls right in line with this commitment. We can’t wait to give guests even more premium offerings highlighting our unique flavors.”

Well-known for popularizing Hawaiian poke in the United States, Sweetfin was one of the first standalone poke concepts outside of Hawaii. Sweetfin’s chef-driven, 100% gluten-free menu uses premium quality ingredients, sustainable fish and homemade preparations for all of its sauces, bases and toppings. As a California-inspired concept, Sweetfin’s menu takes culinary inspiration from a number of different cultures ranging from Japanese to Korean.