Sweetfin Introduces Cilantro Jalapeño Bowl

Sweetfin is spicing up its selection of innovative, craveable poke and plant-based dishes with its new Cilantro Jalapeño Bowl.

From April 12 to June 30, the chef-driven, California-inspired poke concept will feature the one-of-a-kind bowl, handcrafted by Sweetfin Culinary Director Andrea Cuellar. Sweetfin’s Cilantro Jalapeño Bowl was inspired by the Latin flavors of Guatemala and Mexico.

Serving as the perfect light, refreshing option as the weather heats up, the zesty, scratch-made bowl comes with a choice of protein and is topped with a homemade cilantro-lime-jalapeño sauce, pickled Fresno chilis, cucumber, avocado, shaved red onion and pineapple. It’s then served over cilantro bamboo rice and garnished with market radish and crushed plantain chips.

“We’re excited to add more tastes from around the world to our menu,” says Sweetfin Culinary Director Andrea Cuellar. “The Cilantro Jalapeño Bowl is a fusion of several cultures and flavors, resulting in a truly unique offering that our Sweetfans haven’t experienced yet. We look forward to unveiling this new item and continuing to give our guests more ways to enjoy our fresh, accessible and naturally craveable dishes.”

Well-known for popularizing Hawaiian poke in the United States, Sweetfin was one of the first standalone poke concepts outside of Hawaii. Sweetfin’s chef-driven, 100% gluten-free menu uses premium quality ingredients, sustainable fish and homemade preparations for all of its sauces, bases and toppings. As a California-inspired concept, Sweetfin’s menu takes culinary inspiration from a number of different cultures ranging from Japanese to Korean.