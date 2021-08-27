Sweetfin Introduces Sweetbox Offering at All Locations

Sweetfin, the healthful, chef-driven, California inspired poke and plant-based bowl concept, renowned for its use of sustainable seafood and innovative ingredients, announces its latest offering, the Sweetbox—a new way to experience Sweetfin—is now available at all Sweetfin locations.

The Sweetbox is a custom designed bento box that provides diners the ability to enjoy 4 of Sweetfin’s unique and innovative dishes in one portable package. The SweetboxT includes:

Signature Yuzu Salmon poke over citrus kale salad

Signature Spicy Tuna poke over bamboo rice

Chile ginger forbidden rice noodle salad

Homemade taro chips dusted in wasabi furikake

Ramekins of gluten-free tamari, pickled ginger and sriracha

As with all other items on Sweetfin’s menu, the Sweetbox is 100% gluten-free.

With its locally-sourced, fresh-produce mantra and creative culinary culture, the Sweetbox delivers on Sweetfin’s exemplary standards when it comes to quality ingredients and fresh flavor. The Sweetbox is four separate bites with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience you will not find elsewhere.

“Innovation has always been a core piece of the Sweetfin DNA and from the day we opened in 2015, we've set ourselves apart with our unique ingredients and creative quarterly collaborations. The release of the Sweebox will once again showcase our innovative spirit and will keep us ahead of the pack,” says managing partner, Seth Cohen.

Guests can enjoy Sweetfin inside their surf-chic interiors, al fresco on an exterior patio or order for takeout. Contactless options such as pick-up and delivery are available via The Sweetfin Mobile App, online at https://order.thanx.com/sweetfin and via Postmates/Uber.

Sweetfin is opening its 13 location next month at The 17th Street Promenade in Costa Mesa.