Sweetfin Opens Ghost Kitchen in Lawndale, California

The Lawndale community is about to have its go-to destination for fresh, flavorful, scratch-made poke and plant-based bowls when Sweetfin makes its debut on Feb. 9.

Located at 16711 Hawthorne Blvd. in a CloudKitchens center, the chef-driven, California-inspired poke concept will provide a culinary experience that’s nutritious, accessible and naturally craveable through pickup and delivery only. To celebrate its grand opening, Sweetfin is giving away a free hat to the first 100 guests to place an order,

When Sweetfin opens, guests can savor all the familiar flavors of sushi in an easy-to-eat, portable, customizable bowl. In keeping with its “Pole to Bowl” ethos, Sweetfin uses premium quality ingredients and sources the most sustainable raw fish it can find while maintaining an approachable price point. The iconic Los Angeles-based brand’s menu is 100% gluten-free and vegan and vegetarian friendly.

“Sweetfin is on a mission to fuel life through freshness, so we’re beyond excited to continue growing throughout L.A. and bring more delicious bowls to ‘The Heart of South Bay,’” says Sweetfin President and Co-Founder Seth Cohen. “We can’t wait to officially open our newest ghost kitchen location next week and begin serving California-inspired cuisine to the Lawndale, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach communities for pickup and delivery.”

Lawndale’s first Sweetfin will serve guests through PostMates and UberEats, or they can order online for pickup at sweetfin.com and via the Sweetfin App. It’ll be open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. This opening marks Sweetfin’s second ghost kitchen location and 15th overall in California.

Well-known for popularizing Hawaiian poke in the United States, Sweetfin was one of the first standalone poke concepts outside of Hawaii. Sweetfin’s chef-driven, 100% gluten-free menu uses premium quality ingredients, sustainable raw fish and homemade preparations for all of its sauces, bases and toppings. As a California-inspired concept, Sweetfin’s menu takes culinary inspiration from a number of different cultures ranging from Japanese to Korean.