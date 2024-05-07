Sweetgreen, the nationally loved restaurant brand known for its craveable salads, plates and bowls, today announced the addition of Caramelized Garlic Steak to its menu, available nationwide. Starting May 7, guests can enjoy tender bites of steak in three new chef-crafted entrées or as an addition to any of Sweetgreen’s signature and custom dishes.

Developed in the Sweetgreen kitchen, the Caramelized Garlic Steak recipe features tender cuts of premium grass-fed, pasture-raised steak prepared with fine-dining techniques. To capture the savory flavor, the steak is seasoned with a garlic spice blend and roasted for a deep caramelized char on the outside and a juicy center on the inside. Finished in a gentle toss of extra virgin olive oil and herbs, every bite of Caramelized Garlic Steak is reminiscent of classic steakhouse flavors. Guests can enjoy three craveable entrées built around the delicious new protein, including:

The Caramelized Garlic Steak protein plate — a hearty dish featuring wild rice, warm roasted sweet potatoes, spicy broccoli, tomatoes and pesto vinaigrette.

protein plate — a hearty dish featuring wild rice, warm roasted sweet potatoes, spicy broccoli, tomatoes and pesto vinaigrette. The Steakhouse Chopped warm bowl — a filling entrée with chopped romaine, herbed quinoa, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, crispy onions, blue cheese and its signature green goddess ranch dressing.

The Kale Caesar (Steak) salad — a new spin on an old favorite featuring classic caesar dressing with shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, crunchy parmesan crisps and a squeeze of lime.

“Introducing Caramelized Garlic Steak is a key moment in our menu innovation journey to offer guests more high-quality, delicious options,” said Nicolas Jammet, Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer of Sweetgreen. “During our testing phase in Boston, we saw Caramelized Garlic Steak quickly become a dinnertime favorite, with steak making up nearly 1 in 5 dinner orders. We’re thrilled to bring customers more of what they are craving at every part of the day.”

Sweetgreen has revolutionized fast food sourcing for over 16 years, bringing high-quality ingredients with delicious flavor to customers around the country. The restaurant brand committed to introducing steak the Sweetgreen way, and sought out trusted suppliers to add 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised steak to its menu. By supporting farming practices that are gentle on both the animal and the land, Sweetgreen remains steadfast in its ethos while connecting more people to high-quality, nutrient-dense food.

To find your nearest Sweetgreen and to stay in the loop with the latest menu launches, including the new Caramelized Garlic Steak, customers can visit online or download Sweetgreen’s mobile app. For more offers, news and rewards, customers can also create a free Sweetpass account online and in the app.