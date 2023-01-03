Sweetgreen Announces 'Green January' Campaign to Kick Start Healthy Routines

sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announces its latest campaign, Green January, an opportunity for customers to jumpstart a healthy routine in the new year through real, fresh food.

Offered exclusively through the sweetgreen app and website today through January 18, Green January empowers users to implement more feel-good routines in the new year, by inviting them to try sweetgreen’s menu items to unlock special rewards. To launch the campaign, the company tapped Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, founder of Melissa Wood Health (MWH) and sweetgreen fan, to speak to customers about how implementing small, healthy habits each day can better fuel your mind and body.

Customers can opt into the Green January challenge online or through the mobile app, for a chance to be one of five lucky winners to receive a free annual subscription to MWH.* Additionally, those that opt-in and order any of sweetgreen’s core menu items or the custom Melissa Wood Health Bowl three times between January 3 to January 18 have the opportunity to receive $7 off their next digital order to continue to meet their wellness goals. To pair, MWH is providing a special offer to get your first month free when you sign up for a Monthly Membership melissawoodhealth.com and use code "sweetgreen" at checkout.* (*new members only).

“The new year is all about setting attainable goals,” says Chief Brand Officer Nathaniel Ru. “We’re excited to be working with Melissa to show that making healthy food choices doesn’t have to mean compromising on delicious, craveable ingredients.”

Melissa worked with sweetgreen’s culinary team to create a custom bowl designed to kick off Green January with hearty and whole ingredients. Joining the digital menu for a limited time, the Melissa Wood Health Bowl features a base of arugula and kale, topped with chickpeas, carrots, cabbage, onions, broccoli, warm portobello mix, avocado, chili flakes, a drizzle of pesto dressing and a lemon squeeze. The bowl will be available to order exclusively through the brand’s website or sweetgreen app for delivery and pick-up during Green January.

“sweetgreen connects its customers to real, wholesome food everyday,” says Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. “I’m a firm believer that no matter where you are, and no matter how much time you have, it’s important to find a moment each day to do something that helps your overall well being – food choice included.”

Sweetgreen piloted its digital Rewards and Challenges program this past summer to drive customer frequency and restaurant volume through additional customer value and engagement. The feature, offered exclusively through the sweetgreen app and website, rewards customers for healthy habits and connects them to real food.