Sweetgreen Announces New Dessert Category

sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced the launch of its brand new dessert category, with its first offering being the Crispy Rice Treat.

Made with gluten free grains (organic brown rice, quinoa and puffed millet), butter and roasted sunflower seeds, and naturally sweetened with honey date caramel, this elevated version of a classic sweet treat was conceptualized in partnership with sweetgreen’s first-ever Chef-In-Residence, Malcolm Livingston II.

With nearly 45% of consumers ordering dessert while dining out and a lack of variety when it comes to offerings that are delicious but also healthy, sweetgreen recognized this whitespace and began iterating and testing in their test kitchen two years ago to create the perfect sweet bite to satisfy cravings.

“This is a new category for us, and working with Malcolm has been the key to creating a healthy yet craveable take on this nostalgic treat,” says sweetgreen co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet. “We hope the Crispy Rice Treat provides a sweet moment for our customers after enjoying some of our more savory dishes.”

Chef Malcolm comes to sweetgreen with an extensive background in pastry at renowned restaurants such as Le Cirque, Per Se, wd~50 and noma, the five-time winner of the title “World's Best Restaurant.” Malcolm also hosted an online cooking series with his 6-year old daughter, Elli, who co-stars in the social media promotional assets for Crispy Rice Treat. As sweetgreen’s first Chef-In-Residence, he will continue to collaborate with sweegreen’s test kitchen as they expand their menu offerings.

“sweetgreen is a brand that values quality of ingredients first, something I admire from a restaurant that serves food on a large scale, and it’s what drew me to want to create this dessert with their team,” adds Chef Malcolm.

To round out the national campaign, sweetgreen tapped digital artists, gabbois and pablo.rochat, for their signature style loved by millions of fans. With the Crispy Rice Treat as their subject, the inspired social content plays into their unique world of tech, humor and the ordinary.

This Friday, November 11, sweetgreen will host ‘Free Dessert Friday’ for the first in-store customers to receive a free Crispy Rice Treat with a minimum purchase of $9.95, while supplies last. sweetgreen will also run a promotion from November 28 to December 4 where sg digital customers can get a Crispy Rice Treat for one dollar with any order placed online of $9.95+. Crispy Rice Treat is now available to purchase at restaurants across the nation and via the sweetgreen app and website for $2.95.