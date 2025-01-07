Sweetgreen announced the launch of new protein-packed, seed oil-free menu items to kick off the new year. Just in time for January, fans can enjoy a limited-time lineup of menu items made with real ingredients and without seed oils, all while savoring the rich flavors they love. Available exclusively this month, this new collection celebrates the brand’s fan-favorite Green Goddess Ranch—Sweetgreen’s twist on the classic ranch dressing.

Ranch dressing has long been one of America’s favorite sauces, with Google searches for “new ranch flavors” spiking over 250% since November 2023. Sweetgreen’s take on the iconic sauce has also captivated a following of its own. Made with real ingredients for a unique, herby flavor, Sweetgreen’s Green Goddess Ranch offers a bold, better-for-you option during January resolutions.

“Real food is worth celebrating every day, and our first limited-time drop of 2025 brings bold, fun flavors to the menu,” said Nicolas Jammet, Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer. “We want our guests to have it all—great taste, fresh ingredients, and options they feel good about—and it’s an exciting step forward in offering seed oil-free choices. With fan-favorite Green Goddess Ranch at the center of this launch, we’re making it easier to start the year with flavors you love.”

New January Menu: Seed Oil-Free and More Protein

Made fresh in-house daily, Sweetgreen’s Green Goddess Ranch is prepared with avocado oil, featuring dill, basil, and cilantro, and notes of garlic and onion, to kick off the new year with bold flavor. Customers can enjoy the entire lineup of new Green Goddess Ranch menu items, knowing every item is seed oil-free. Now available for a limited time:

The BBQ Chicken + Ranch plate

The Blackened Chicken + Ranch bowl

The Honey BBQ Steak + Ranch plate

The Spicy Green Goddess bowl

Sweetgreen continues to deliver protein-packed options crafted with the new year in mind. As Green Goddess Ranch fans pick their new menu favorites, they can easily search for options with more than 32 grams of protein on the Sweetgreen website or app. With Sweetgreen’s customizable menu, customers can also “double-tap” on their protein of choice in the app for an extra serving added to any meal.

To find your nearest Sweetgreen and to stay in the loop with the latest menu launches, customers can visit online or download Sweetgreen’s mobile app.