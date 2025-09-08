Sweetgreen, Inc., the mission-driven restaurant brand connecting more people to real food, today announced the retirement of Mitch Reback, and the appointment of Jamie McConnell, as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Reback’s retirement will be effective on September 21, 2025, and McConnell’s appointment will be effective on September 22, 2025. Reback will remain engaged with the Company in an advisory role for six months to support the transition.

Reback had served as Chief Financial Officer of Sweetgreen since 2015. He joined the company in its early stages, when it was a fast-growing regional brand with just a handful of locations. Over the past decade, Reback built the company’s financial infrastructure from the ground up, implementing critical systems, controls, and processes. He played a central role in guiding Sweetgreen through key milestones, including a successful transition to a public company. Under his leadership, Sweetgreen has established a strong financial foundation that the company believes will support sustained, long-term profitable growth.

“It has been a thrilling journey to serve as Sweetgreen’s CFO for the past ten years. During that time, we grew from a small regional restaurant chain into a national brand. It is particularly gratifying to see how the brand is embraced by so many diverse communities. While we have come far, I’m confident Sweetgreen’s best days remain ahead,” said Reback. “I am delighted to welcome Jamie McConnell as our new CFO. Jamie brings strong financial expertise and leadership that will help guide Sweetgreen through its next chapter of growth.”

“Sweetgreen is deeply grateful for Mitch’s guidance, mentorship, and embodiment of our culture over the past decade. Beyond his leadership, Mitch has been a close friend and trusted partner to me personally, and his impact on both Sweetgreen and my own journey cannot be overstated. Under his guidance, we strengthened our financial model and positioned the company for profitable growth in the years ahead,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and CEO of Sweetgreen. “I’m excited to welcome Jamie McConnell as our new CFO, as she will play a pivotal role in efficiently scaling Sweetgreen. Jamie is a dynamic financial leader with deep experience guiding complex organizations through growth and transformation. She brings invaluable expertise and will be a trusted partner in our next growth phase.”

McConnell brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience across the restaurant, retail, and e-commerce industries. She is recognized for her strategic foresight, ability to scale high-growth brands and track record of leveraging technology to drive performance. Most recently, Jamie served as Chipotle’s Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer. Prior to Chipotle, McConnell served in a variety of senior finance & accounting roles at Aviation Capital Group, Rent-A-Center, Allergan, and Deloitte. McConnell holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Southern California.

“Sweetgreen’s mission to connect people with real, high quality culinary experiences has always inspired me,” said McConnell. “I’m excited to partner with the team to scale the business, drive sustainable growth, and create meaningful value for all stakeholders. Together, we will continue to innovate and build healthier communities.”