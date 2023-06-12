sweetgreen Brings Back Peach + Goat Cheese Salad in Summer Lineup

sweetgreen announced its early summer menu, starring the return of the fan-favorite Peach + Goat Cheese salad. The beloved dish features in-season, locally sourced peaches, bringing peak freshness and sweetness to every bite. Paired with fresh mint and tangy goat cheese, this salad is the epitome of early summertime: light, refreshing, and energizing. Peach + Goat Cheese, along with sweetgreen’s other early summer menu offerings, will be available to order starting Tuesday, June 13.

To celebrate the return of Peach + Goat Cheese, sweetgreen will kick off its first-ever Peach Week, a week-long extravaganza celebrating the seasonal fruit and star of the dish. From June 20 to June 23, sweetgreen customers will see a variety of peach-inspired collaborations and events that aim to capture the spirit of summer. During the week, sweetgreen will also spotlight their peach suppliers on their social media channels, like Frog Hollow Farms, whom the brand has been directly sourcing from for the past three years, highlighting the restaurant brand’s commitment to sourcing high-quality, locally grown produce.

"Brand moments like Peach Week allow us to engage with our customers around the power of seasonality,” says Nathaniel Ru, sweetgreen co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. "Peach + Goat Cheese is one our customers' all-time favorite seasonal bowls, and we’re thrilled to use it as a platform for storytelling, collaboration and community experiences"

Peach Week will bring special merch drops to sweetgreen’s new online shop, The Market, including an exclusive peach candle by sweetgreen x Gohar World, dropping Tuesday, June 20, as well as a Susan Alexandra beaded peach charm, releasing on Friday, June 23. Members of Sweetpass+, sweetgreen’s new paid loyalty program, will receive early access to these limited time merch drops.

Those who will be in New York City during Peach Week can join the restaurant for fun giveaways, including a Peach Italian Ice pop up with Fini Pizza at sweetgreen Williamsburg on June 21, and Wildair Peach Donut pop up at sweetgreen Nolita on June 22. Additionally, Los Angeles residents and visitors can head to sweetgreen La Brea for a pop up with AWAN on June 21, where they’ll be serving a limited edition ice cream flavor inspired by Peach + Goat Cheese.

In addition to Peach + Goat Cheese, sweetgreen’s early summer menu will introduce:

The BBQ Chicken, featuring a tantalizing mashup of two dressings: Honey BBQ Sauce, made in partnership with Chef Charlie McKenna of Lillie's Q in Chicago, and sweetgreen’s signature green goddess ranch dressing. With the addition of juicy apples, crunchy tortilla chips, and cabbage, the flavors of this salad will transport you to a classic summertime backyard barbecue.

The Chicken Teriyaki, back by popular demand, which boasts blackened chicken, warm wild rice, Sesame Teriyaki dressing, and a delightful mix of either roasted okra and sweet onions, or roasted zucchini and yellow squash (market dependent). This bowl offers a twist on teriyaki by adding a creamy, nutty flavor with the addition of tahini.

Special promotions for Sweetpass and Sweetpass+ members, like weekend delivery promos this summer, and exclusive access to limited-time only bowls, including:

The Mediterranean Mezze, a hearty Mediterranean-flavored warm bowl featuring roasted chicken, chickpeas, roasted sweet potatoes, and the new core ingredients of hummus and olives.

The Pesto Paradise, which showcases locally sourced roasted okra and sweet onions, or roasted zucchini and yellow squash (market dependent), complemented by fresh basil, parmesan crisps, and a zesty pesto vinaigrette.

Sweetgreen will also expand its beverage offerings this season through a partnership with Ghia. Exclusively available in sweetgreen’s Southern California and New York restaurants, the Ghia Le Spritz Ginger is a non-alcoholic aperitif made with real ingredients including pure botanicals, Ghia’s own ginger beer, and soothing herbs.

Sweetgreen’s early summer menu will be available through August 14. New app users can use the promo code PEACHWEEK5 from June 20 through June 25 to enjoy a one-time offer of $5 off a digital order of $15 or more. The offer is available nationwide, and is limited to the first 20,000 customers (full terms).