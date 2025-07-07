This July, Sweetgreen invites guests to savor the season with the return of its Summer Seasonal Menu—a limited-time lineup that celebrates peak summer flavor and the farm partners who bring these ingredients to life. The Peach + Goat Cheese, Elote Bowl, and new Chicken Caprese launch nationwide on July 8, with early digital access available exclusively to SG Rewards members on July 7.

Sweetgreen’s Summer Seasonal Menu is a celebration of simplicity, seasonality, and peak flavor.

Rooted in close relationships with regional growers and guided by a chef’s touch, Sweetgreen’s Summer Seasonal Menu is a celebration of simplicity, seasonality, and peak flavor. Designed to showcase the best of what summer has to offer, the menu features juicy peaches, fresh tomatoes, smoky roasted vegetables, crisp greens, and creamy cheeses, sourced from trusted farms across the country.

Bringing Back the Best of Summer

This year’s lineup features the return of two of Sweetgreen’s most requested summer menu items, along with a new seasonal build. Each is inspired by the ingredients and flavors that define the season, offering a taste of summer in every bite.

Peach + Goat Cheese: Juicy summer peaches are lightly tossed with olive oil and fresh basil, then paired with creamy goat cheese, toasted almonds, and Sweetgreen’s signature balsamic vinaigrette. This light and vibrant combination brings together sweet, savory, and herby notes in a nostalgic favorite.

Elote Bowl: A bold mix of smoky roasted corn and peppers, juicy summer tomatoes drizzled with olive oil, creamy goat cheese, and crunchy tortilla chips—brought together with a zesty lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette. A vibrant celebration of peak summer flavor.

New! Chicken Caprese: Sweetgreen's take on the timeless Italian favorite. Juicy roasted chicken, fresh pesto pearl mozzarella, and vine-ripened summer tomatoes come together with crisp greens and a tangy balsamic vinaigrette. It's rich, refreshing, and made for sunny days.

“At Sweetgreen, we believe the best food starts with the best ingredients, and summer is a perfect time to celebrate that,” said Nicolas Jammet, co-founder and Chief Concept Officer of Sweetgreen. “This seasonal menu is the result of our deep-rooted partnerships with trusted farmers, and we’re thrilled to bring our guests food that not only tastes delicious, but also honors the people who grow it.”

Farm-Forward Flavor, Sourced With Intention

Staying true to its commitment to intentional sourcing, Sweetgreen continues to partner with growers who share its passion for quality, sustainability, and seasonality. This summer, fresh peaches are featured on menus nationwide, with Sweetgreen’s California restaurants proudly sourcing theirs from Frog Hollow Farm in Brentwood, CA—a longtime partner known for growing some of the country’s most flavorful stone fruit. Since 2021, Sweetgreen has sourced over 33,000 lbs of Frog Hollow peaches to bring their unmatched flavor to guests across the state.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Sweetgreen for the Peach + Goat Cheese on the summer menu. Their commitment to sourcing directly from farms like ours, where soil health, flavor, and sustainability are foundational, helps tell a deeper story about what good food really means,” said Lael Gerhart, Director of Engagement at Frog Hollow Farm. “When guests enjoy our organic peaches, they’re also supporting our regenerative farming practices that prioritize human and planetary health. Sweetgreen is helping demonstrate what truly responsible, nourishing food at scale can look like—and we’re proud to be part of that vision.”

Each item on the menu reflects Sweetgreen’s long-standing dedication to working with farms that prioritize thoughtful growing practices and deep care for the food they cultivate. The Summer Seasonal Menu pairs culinary creativity with meaningful sourcing, with many locations featuring summer tomatoes from Lady Moon Farms, corn from Ray’s Heritage Farm, bell peppers from Lipman Family Farms, and/or pearl mozzarella from BelGioioso.

Early Access & Seasonal Perks for Sweetgreen Rewards Members

SG Rewards members will receive exclusive early digital access to the Summer Seasonal Menu starting Monday, July 7, through the Sweetgreen app and website. Members also unlock ongoing benefits and a sneak preview of new menu items.

To celebrate the return of its seasonal lineup, Sweetgreen will be popping up this summer with exclusive partnerships, local activations, and surprise-and-delight moments that are available first to SG Rewards members in select cities. From tasting events to limited-edition collabs, it’s Sweetgreen’s way of bringing the season to life beyond the hex bowl.

Signing up is fast, free, and available now through the Sweetgreen app. To stay on top of Sweetgreen news, visit www.sweetgreen.com, and follow along @Sweetgreen on social media.