Sweetgreen Builds Naomi Osaka Partnership with New Sweepstakes

Last month Naomi Osaka and sweetgreen announced their partnership to inspire the next generation of healthy eaters and rethink the future of fast food. To show support for their first-ever athlete ambassador sweetgreen is hosting a sweepstakes with the winner receiving the ultimate sponsored trip to the 2021 tournament.

Starting on June 28th - July 26th, guests who purchase the Naomi Osaka Bowl via the sg app (for pick up or delivery) will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to cheer her on at the US Open. The winner will receive two tickets to the tournament, two roundtrip carbon offset flights to NYC, a 3-night stay at a Manhattan hotel, along with $250 sweetgreen credit, and limited edition sweetgreen swag. The winner will be announced during the first week of August.

During this time, sweetgreen will also be donating $20,000 to Naomi’s non-profit Play Academy to support the health of the next generation of female athletes.

sweetgreen hopes the sweepstakes will build upon the ongoing excitement around the partnership, while they work side-by-side with Naomi to change the game for what the fast-food industry will look like in years to come, and to inspire Naomi’s young followers to live balanced lifestyles rooted in wellness in all forms.