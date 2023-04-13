Sweetgreen Collabs with Michelin-Starred Chefs to Create Boia De Bowl

sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced an exclusive partnership with Miami-based Michelin starred chefs Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer of Boia De restaurant. For the first time, customers at South Florida sweetgreen locations can order the Boia De Bowl, a savory Italian-inspired salad that’s stacked with craveable ingredients, now available for in-store and online ordering for a limited time only.

Making its first appearance last February at a private event held at sweetgreen’s iconic Wynwood location during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival—the Boia De Bowl debuted to rave reviews, with guests requesting for more ways to enjoy the bowl again. Now, sweetgreen is excited to announce a limited release to South Florida stores, giving customers one more chance to order and experience the Boia De Bowl, as it joins a seasonal lineup of new dishes only available this spring.

Described as a “taste of Italy,” the Boia De Bowl features sweetgreen and Boia De’s light and refreshing take on classic Puttanesca dressing, drizzled over a base of arugula and shredded kale that hosts the bowl’s star ingredient: rich + creamy strands of Stracciatella. Savory ingredients like roasted tomatoes and briny olives join a medley of crunchy lemony asparagus and za’atar bread crumbs, with a hearty scoop of blackened chicken to pack the protein. Customers who order the bowl will enjoy a unique concoction of umami flavors with a lighter take on vegetable-forward ingredients.

“Sweetgreen and Boia De connect over a shared food ethos and desire to bring customers deliciously unique dishes made from elevated and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, ” says sweetgreen co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet. “We’re excited for our guests to experience this craveable bowl created by two of our favorite chefs in the country.”

Known for other boundary breaking partnerships, this limited edition dish isn’t sweetgreen’s first time exploring a culinary meeting of the minds with notable chefs behind fine dining restaurants. Previously, sweetgreen collaborated with David Chang, founder of Momofuku restaurant group, Blue Hill chef, Dan Barber, as well as Chef Nancy Silverton.

The Boia De Bowl is available to order at all South Florida locations starting today until June 12. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.