Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand connecting more people to real food, today announced its highly anticipated debut in Arizona with two new openings this fall. The brand’s first Arizona location will open at Scottsdale Quarter (15323 N. Scottsdale Rd, Suite E1-150, Scottsdale, AZ 85254) on Tuesday, September 23, followed by a second location at Camelback + 32nd(3225 E. Camelback, Phoenix, AZ 85018) in late October. This expansion marks a milestone in Sweetgreen’s continued nationwide growth and its first entry into the Arizona market.

“We’re proud to bring Sweetgreen to Arizona,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and CEO of Sweetgreen. “Scottsdale and Phoenix both have a strong culture of wellness and active living, making it the perfect place to continue our mission of connecting people to real food and building healthier communities.”

Sweetgreen, built on a promise of quality and transparency, is introducing Arizona to its chef-driven menu made with fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Guests will enjoy fan favorites such as the Harvest Bowl, Crispy Rice Bowl and Miso Glazed Salmon, along with the brand’s Fall Seasonal Menu, featuring the return of the beloved Autumn Harvest Bowl and Autumn Caesar featuring fall-forward ingredients such as jammy tomatoes, candied pumpkin seeds, and maple-glazed Brussels sprouts.

To celebrate its Arizona debut, Sweetgreen will host a kick-off party at Scottsdale Quarter on Tuesday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy giveaways including frozen treats from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Sweetgreen swag, and more (while supplies last). In keeping with its mission, Sweetgreen will also give back to the community: for every meal purchased on opening day at Scottsdale Quarter, the company will donate a meal to St. Mary’s Food Bank, supporting individuals and families across Greater Phoenix experiencing food insecurity.

The 2,515-square-foot Scottsdale Quarter restaurant offers seating for 30 indoors and 36 on the patio. Guests can order in-restaurant, online, or through the Sweetgreen app, which also provides access to SG Rewards. The free loyalty program lets members earn 10 points per eligible dollar spent, unlocking perks, exclusive deals, and free favorites.

Sweetgreen Scottsdale Quarter will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Camelback + 32nd location, opening later in October, will continue to expand Sweetgreen’s presence in Arizona, providing another convenient destination for Phoenix locals to enjoy fresh, craveable meals rooted in wellness and sustainability.