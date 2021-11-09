Sweetgreen to Debut First Dallas Restaurant

sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, will open its highly anticipated first Dallas restaurant on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Located in the walkable Uptown shopping district of West Village, the new restaurant offers Dallasites a brand that passionately believes real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone.

sweegreen was founded in 2007 by three college students who were simply looking for healthier, more convenient way to eat. Today, the restaurant brand is reimagining fast food, all while leading with purpose and making sustainable decisions that last longer than we will, and never sacrificing quality for convenience.

“With each new market we enter, we become students to make sure that it’s a fit for both the locals who live there and our restaurants'' says sweetgreen Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet. “Dallas felt like a natural next step for us -- the community is active, its home to great music and arts, and of course, has a thriving culinary scene. We couldn’t be more excited to finally open our doors in this amazing city.”

sweetgreen sources only the highest quality ingredients, with fresh produce delivered each morning for its rotating seasonal menus. Dallas guests can expect to see a number of locally sourced products including bread from Empire Baking Co., organic romaine from Fredericksburg Peach Co. (Fredericksburg, TX) and ripe tomatoes from Village Harvest (Marfa, TX) among many others.

Fan favorites from the menu include the Kale Caesar with roasted chicken, tomatoes, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan, shredded kale, chopped romaine, lime squeeze and caesar dressing; the Harvest Bowl with roasted chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese, roasted almonds, warm wild rice, shredded kale and balsamic vinaigrette; and the Guacamole Greens with roasted chicken, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cabbage, tortilla chips, spring mix, chopped romaine, lime squeeze and lime cilantro jalapeno vinaigrette. The Dallas restaurant will feature the exclusive-to-Texas Garlic Chili Shrimp Bowl, featuring Cajun shrimp, warm wild rice, shredded kale, shredded cabbage, red onions, raw carrots, apples, raw pecans, fresh herbs, a lime squeeze, and nuoc cham dressing.

To celebrate the opening, sweetgreen will offer free delivery for the first two weeks when guests order through their mobile app. For every meal sold on Monday, November 29, sweetgreen will donate a meal to Brighter Bites, an organization that empowers under-resourced families to choose better, brighter foods by providing fresh produce and nutrition education for greater health.

The West Village sweetgreen will open at 3636 McKinney Ave., Suite 100, Dallas, TX on November 23 (store hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday - Sunday). The estimated 3,200 square foot space will be able to accommodate up to 32 indoor diners with additional seating for 26 on its outdoor patio.