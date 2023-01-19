Sweetgreen Debuts Winter Menu

sweetgreen’s winter menu debuts today with their take on the classic honey BBQ sauce, an unexpected yet warming ingredient for the colder months.The new sweet and slightly smokey dressing + dipping sauce was curated with two-time world BBQ champion and founder of Chicago’s Lillie’s Q, Chef Charlie McKenna.

Chef McKenna worked to create a BBQ sauce with a sweetgreen wink, using clean label ingredients such as date syrup and honey while excluding refined sugars, corn starch/thickeners and artificial preservatives. The sauce will be utilized in brand new hearty options like the BBQ Chicken + Squash Plate and the Roasted BBQ Squash side dish, in addition to a new ingredient offered for custom bowls: BBQ Squash and Caramelized onions.

The winter menu also brings back seasonal fan favorites the Miso Bowl and the Crispy Chicken Salad (online exclusive), as well as the The Winter Power Bowl (online exclusive).

The winter menu will be available January 19 through March 29.