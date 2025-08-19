Sweetgreen announced the latest installment of its Faces of the Farm original content series, which celebrates the farmers and growers behind its menu of fresh, real ingredients. This new feature spotlights Drake Family Farms, the California-based goat cheese producer and longtime Sweetgreen partner, in honor of National Goat Cheese Month.

Following the series debut in March, Faces of the Farm continues Sweetgreen’s commitment to showcasing the people at the heart of its sourcing ethos. Since 2007, Sweetgreen has built its menu and mission around sourcing from local, sustainable farms, and this series brings those relationships to life through original storytelling.

The campaign centers on Dan Drake, founder of Drake Family Farms, and the decade-long relationship with Sweetgreen that began with a single farmers market encounter and grew into a trusted partnership. To launch the second installment in the series, Sweetgreen invited Dan to New York City to see the debut of his Times Square billboard, where the campaign video featuring his beloved goats premiered on August 13.

“When we started Sweetgreen 18 years ago, our mission was simple: source better ingredients from local farmers and growers, and connect more people to real food,” said Nicolas Jammet, Sweetgreen co-founder and chief concept officer. “Faces of the Farm is a celebration of the people at the heart of that mission, farmers like Dan, who are the backbone of our food system.”

The Faces of The Farm series is part of Sweetgreen’s ongoing commitment to connect customers more deeply to what’s in their bowls. As part of the campaign, Dan Drake and his goats will be popping-up at Sweetgreen’s Silverlake restaurant on August 23 beginning at 11 a.m. PT. Guests are invited to meet the goats and hear more about Dan’s farm firsthand.

“One of the best things you can do is hold baby goats – it’s scientifically proven to reset your chakra,” said Dan Drake, founder of Drake Family Farms. “We’re excited to continue sharing our delicious goat cheese with Sweetgreen fans, and to celebrate a partnership rooted in quality, care, and a whole lot of goat love.”

Summer Seasonal Menu: From Farm to Bowl

The Faces of the Farm video featuring Drake Family Farms debuts on the heels of Sweetgreen’s summer seasonal menu, which includes three new entrees made with peak-season ingredients; two of which highlight Drake Family Farms’ creamy goat cheese in throughout the Southern California region:

Peach + Goat Cheese: Juicy summer peaches tossed with olive oil and fresh basil, paired with creamy goat cheese, toasted almonds, and Sweetgreen’s signature balsamic vinaigrette.

Juicy summer peaches tossed with olive oil and fresh basil, paired with creamy goat cheese, toasted almonds, and Sweetgreen’s signature balsamic vinaigrette. Elote Bowl: Smoky roasted corn and peppers, tomatoes, creamy goat cheese, and tortilla chips with a lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette.

Smoky roasted corn and peppers, tomatoes, creamy goat cheese, and tortilla chips with a lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette. New! Chicken Caprese: Roasted chicken, pesto pearl mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, and crisp greens with tangy balsamic vinaigrette.

“Faces of the Farm: Drake Family Farms” premieres August 19 on Sweetgreen’s digital platforms and newsletter.

To stay on top of Sweetgreen news, visit www.sweetgreen.com, and follow along @Sweetgreen on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.