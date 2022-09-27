Sweetgreen, Flamingo Estate Create Product Lineup Inspired by the Heirloom Tomato

Flamingo Estate in LA and sweetgreen have partnered together for the first time ever to create a limited edition lineup of products inspired by one of late summer’s delicacies: the Heirloom Tomato.

Starting Monday, 9/26, the two companies will launch a co-branded custom Sungold Cherry Tomato Dark Chocolate Bar ($14), in addition to a Tomato & Dirt scented candle ($65) that are available to purchase on Flamingo Estate’s website. Between the summer and fall at sweetgreen, heirloom tomatoes take center stage in dishes such as the Elote Bowl. With a shared food ethos that prioritizes high quality and seasonal produce, sustainable practices, and regenerative agriculture, Flamingo Estate and sweetgreen knew they wanted to honor this incredible ingredient for their first ever collaboration.