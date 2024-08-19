Sweetgreen announced the launch of its limited edition Sweetcard, which gives ten superfans a year’s worth of Sweetgreen.

From Harvest Bowl diehards to custom-build enthusiasts, Sweetgreen superfans have their order down to a perfect science. Now, Sweetgreen is giving away a VIP experience to ten winners with an exclusive Sweetcard — an unlock to Sweetgreen every day.

How to Enter

Running through September 1, new and existing Sweetgreen digital customers will earn an automatic entry with every $25 spent at Sweetgreen by placing orders through the Sweetgreen app or online at order.sweetgreen.com, with a maximum of 14 entries. See Official Rules at URL for details on how to enter without purchasing.

On or around September 30, 2024, Sweetgreen will randomly select ten winners who will receive the ultimate prize, an exclusive Sweetcard that unlocks Sweetgreen for a year. Winners can enjoy Sweetgreen’s menu of chef-crafted bowls, salads and protein plates (up to $20 every day)—including fan-favorites such as the iconic Harvest Bowl and Crispy Rice Bowl, and new craveable protein-packed offerings like the Miso Glazed Salmon, Caramelized Garlic Steak and Steakhouse Chopped. Whatever the day is calling for, Sweetgreen’s customizable menu holds over two billion flavor combinations that satisfy at lunch or dinner.

“We always hear from our fans that they can eat Sweetgreen every day. Whether it’s their lunchtime favorite or their go-to dinner spot, we want to reward our biggest superfans with the limited edition Sweetcard to give them that experience, on us,” said Michael Kotick, VP and Head of Marketing at Sweetgreen. “From the unboxing of the first-ever VIP card to the delicious meals it unlocks, we’re excited to make each day a bit sweeter for an entire year.”

Fans can set up a digital account by downloading the Sweetgreen app on mobile devices or visit online at sweetgreen.com to register for free. Winners will be notified at the email associated with their account (or provided as part of the non-purchase entry method) and have 48 hours to claim their prize.

*No purchase necessary. See Official Rules at bit.ly/sgterms for complete details, including the non-purchase method of entry. Winners will receive a daily $20 credit deposited into their Sweetgreen account. Credit does not rollover. Additional restrictions apply. Must be a legal resident of, and residing in, the 50 U.S. & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited.