Sweetgreen Hires Wouleta Ayele as Chief Technology Officer

sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced today the hiring of Wouleta Ayele as Chief Technology Officer. Wouleta will join the sweetgreen team effective August 17, 2021.In her new role, Wouleta will be responsible for leading sweetgreen’s technology teams, allowing them to scale their supply chain model, advance restaurant operations, acquire new talent, and develop their digital platforms.

“As we continue to scale and think about what the future of fast food will look like, the technology powering sweetgreen plays an integral part in creating efficiencies and providing our guests with the best experience possible,” says sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman. “Wouleta has the experience, savviness, and leadership to help us make that vision a reality. We look forward to welcoming her to the team.”

Wouleta comes to sweetgreen following a 16-year career at Starbucks where she held numerous positions within their technology department, most recently serving as the senior vice president of Starbucks Technology Services where she oversaw all of the chain’s technology pillars. Prior to her tenure at Starbucks, Wouleta held respected positions working for globally-recognized companies such as Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Attachmate Corporation, and Ciba-Geigy pharmaceutical.

“sweetgreen is a truly innovative company that is paving the way for a healthier future. The way that they approach the intersection of food and tech is unlike any other restaurant brand out there,” says Wouleta. “I’m excited and grateful to be joining the sweetgreen team as they lead the charge of changing the fast food industry for years to come.”