Sweetgreen Introduces Chimichurri Dressing for Spring Menu

Sweetgreen launched its next seasonal menu on Thursday, featuring a new Chimichurri dressing.
This dressing is classic, fresh and herby, with a sweetgreen twist that captures the essence of spring. The seasonal menu features a brand new Chicken Chimichurri Bowl, Mushroom Chimichurri Bowl and Chimichurri Protein Plate for a heartier lunch or dinner option.
The menu will be available through May.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.